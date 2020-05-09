Married couple, 85 and 86, shot in Delaware cemetery

BEAR, Del. | A married Maryland couple in their 80s were the victims in a shooting at a veterans cemetery in Delaware.

Delaware State Police on Friday night identified the victims as an 86-year-old man and 85-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland.

The wife was pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition Friday night.

The two were at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear on Friday morning when they were shot.

A suspect engaged in a shootout with police around noon Friday. He was found dead from a gunshot wound a few hours later in a wooded area where the shootout took place. The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect shot himself or was hit by police in the earlier exchange of gunfire, police said.

3 members of White House task force in quarantine

WASHINGTON | Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. Also quarantining are Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn.

Mexico: 2 men arrested in strangling deaths of nurses

MEXICO CITY | Two men were arrested for the strangling deaths of three sisters who worked in Mexico’s government hospital system, and authorities ruled out any link to nationwide assaults on medical staff as anxiety over the pandemic escalates.

Initial evidence shows the suspects, a nurse and a municipal market worker in their 20s, planned to rob the women, whose bodies were found in a house in the city of Torreón, said Miguel Ángel Riquelme, governor of the northern border state of Coahuila.

The killings had nothing to do with the sisters’ hospital work, Riquelme said late Friday.

Two of the sisters were nurses for the Mexican Social Security Institute and the third was a hospital administrator. The sisters, who were between 48 and 59 years old, were killed Thursday, according to the Social Security Institute.

Administration tightens visas for Chinese reporters

WASHINGTON | The Trump administration is tightening visa guidelines for Chinese journalists in response to the treatment of U.S. journalists in China, as tensions flare between the two nations over the coronavirus.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued new regulations, set to take effect Monday, that will limit visas for Chinese reporters to 90 days. There is a potential to extend the visa. Those visas previously didn’t have to be extended unless the employee switched companies, and they were considered open-ended.

The regulations don’t apply to journalists from Hong Kong or Macau, two territories considered semiautonomous, according to the regulations published Friday in the Federal Register.

Egypt’s president expands powers, citing outbreak

CAIRO | Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has approved amendments to the country’s state of emergency that grant him and security agencies additional powers, which the government says are needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

An international rights group condemned the amendments, saying the government has used the global pandemic to “expand, not reform, Egypt’s abusive Emergency Law.”

