Israel's once-mighty Labor party weighs unity with Netanyahu

JERUSALEM | Israel's Labor party voted on Sunday to join the incoming government headed by arch-rival Benjamin Netanyahu, despite repeated campaign promises to never sit with a prime minister facing criminal indictments.

The once-mighty left-wing party dominated Israeli politics for the country's first three decades, but has since fallen to a historic low of three seats in the 120-member parliament. Netanyahu's right-wing Likud is the largest faction, with 36.

Around 3,800 members of Labor's central committee were eligible to vote electronically on party leader Amir Peretz's proposal to join the unity government headed by Netanyahu and his main political adversary, Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White party. Israeli media said the measure passed by a roughly 60-40 margin.

Mayor imposes curfew, then entertains fellow bored residents

HONOLULU | When a curfew goes into effect each night for one county in Hawaii, the mayor gets bored -- and posts videos on social media.

And his constituents? They’re entertained.

“Our Mayor is bettah than yours!!” one woman commented, responding to Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami’s stiff but earnest version of the Renegade to the rap song “Lottery,” one of the most popular dances on social media.

In other videos, posted to his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts, he creates a mask out of a T-shirt and makes ice cream.

Even before Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Kawakami set a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for his county, which includes the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

Lightning kills at least 10 in India amid heavy rain

PATNA, India | Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.

Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.

They were plucking vegetables in farms, about 35 miles north of Patna, the state capital.

Amrit said nine villagers died on the spot and one later died in a hospital.

In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.

Average US gas price drops 9 cents over 2 weeks to $1.93

CAMARILLO, Calif. | The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 9 cents over the past two weeks, to $1.93 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that prices at the pump have dropped 61 cents over the past nine weeks and 80 cents since mid-October.

Lundberg says prices are expected to continue their slide as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.13 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.30 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.62, down 7 cents.

1-eyed squirrel with Instagram account is returned to nature

LAFAYETTE, La. | A one-eyed squirrel that gained a social media following is being returned to nature.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries took Willamina the squirrel from Emily Istre of Lafayette on Thursday, the Acadiana Advocate reported.

Istre created an Instagram account for the squirrel, @one_eyed_willa, and posted images of it eating off a plate, snuggling with her or hanging out in an elaborate indoor treehouse. In videos, she sings a lullaby to it and does yoga while the squirrel scampers underneath.

The account gained more than 1,600 followers, but she found that caring for a baby squirrel is exhausting: “It’s like having a toddler on meth,” Istre told the newspaper.