Foreign ski workers stranded by virus get helping hand

MARSHFIELD, Vt. | They were far away from home — young adults from Latin America, working seasonally at U.S. ski resorts. Then the coronavirus arrived, even before the snows departed.

Though some made it home, others were stranded. But they were not abandoned.

The resorts have stepped up to support workers like Antonella Atto, of Lima, Peru, who returned for a third season to work at Jay Peak Resort in northern Vermont during her college’s summer break. The 22-year-old had planned to fly home in mid-March, but when the pandemic closed Peru’s borders she was stuck with dozens of others from Peru and Argentina.

As they await word on when they might get home, Jay Peak delivers them food and houses them in condominiums at no cost. At the same time, the resort is trying to get them onto flights home and to the airport, hours away. A resort official checks in with each student daily.

Juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot

BON AIR, Va. | Coronavirus has erupted inside a juvenile detention center in Virginia with 25 kids testing positive, accounting for a quarter of all cases reported at youth facilities nationwide, officials said Friday.

Children’s rights advocates and health experts have warned state officials for weeks that it was just a matter of time before the virus took off inside juvenile facilities. They have called on Gov. Ralph Northam to start releasing as many children as safely possible from centers, including at the newly hit Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center outside Richmond.

“Unfortunately, those sworn to protect our vulnerable youth have failed,” said Liz Ryan, head of the Washington-based nonprofit Youth First Initiative. “It’s clear that refusing to listen to public health experts has put our youth and communities at extreme risk.”

Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian official

ABUJA, Nigeria | Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the president’s chief of staff had died.

A total of 52 of the continent’s 54 countries have reported the coronavirus, with the overall number of cases surpassing 20,000 on Saturday.

Nigeria’s government said Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died Friday of COVID-19. “May God accept his soul,” the statement said.

Canada, U.S. extend border restrictions for 30 days

TORONTO | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. and Canada have agreed to keep their border closed to nonessential travel for another 30 days and he said it will be undoubtedly longer before the restriction is removed.

Trudeau said it will keep people on both sides of the border safe amid the pandemic.

“The agreement is the same terms. It’s just extended for another 30 days. It will ensure we continue to get essential goods and services back and forth across the border,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said in French the restrictions will remain in place for “many, many weeks to come” and then said in English it will “undoubtedly” be many weeks.

Former Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill dies at age 84

Paul O’Neill, a former Treasury secretary who broke with George W. Bush over tax policy and then produced a book critical of the administration, died Saturday. He was 84.

O’Neill’s son, Paul O’Neill Jr. confirmed that his father died at his home in Pittsburgh after battling lung cancer for the last couple of years. After a few surgeries and chemotherapy, he decided against any further intervention four or five months ago, he said.

“There was some family here and he died peacefully,” the son said. “Based on his situation, it was a good exit.”

— From AP reports