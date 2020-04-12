U.K. virus deaths top 10,000 as leader Johnson leaves hospital

LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service for saving his life when his treatment for the coronavirus could have “gone either way" as the U.K. on Sunday became the fourth European country to surpass 10,000 virus-related deaths.

Dressed in a suit, and looking and sounding relatively assured, Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter after his discharge from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London that it was “hard to find the words” to express his debt of gratitude to the NHS for saving his life “no question.”

He listed a number of the frontline staff members who cared for him during his week-long stay at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London but singled out two nurses who stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”

Millions of taxpaying immigrants won't get stimulus checks

PHOENIX | The $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes.

The government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans in mid-April. Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive $1,200. The payment steadily declines for those who make more. Legal permanent residents, or green card holders, are expected to benefit.

Roughly 4.3 million mostly unauthorized immigrants who do not have a Social Security number file taxes using what’s known as a taxpayer identification number, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Many say they pay federal taxes because they hope it will one day help them achieve legal residency and because they feel it’s the right thing to do.

Where the rubber meets the road: Commuter cash helping needy

BOSTON | Imagine paradoxically finding yourself with more — not less — in the middle of a global crisis. Would you keep it to yourself or share it?

Nationwide, socially conscious commuters with unexpected wiggle room in their budgets are redirecting it to lend a hand, even though they’re not sure what awaits them down the road. Their contributions come as charities overall are taking a hit and the economic fallout hammers millions who’ve been laid off.

A similar trend is playing out in Britain, where people who suddenly aren’t making expensive commutes into London are being asked to donate the difference to the National Health Service; a campaign that provides menstrual pads to women who are homeless, refugees or struggling financially; and a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence.

The phenomenon is powering a hashtag on social media: #DonateYourCommute.

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

JERUSALEM | The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city's most susceptible neighborhoods.

A ministerial committee approved the shutting down of movement in and out of several predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas of the city in order to contain the disease that has already resulted in over 100 deaths in Israel and almost 6,000 around the Middle East, about three quarters of which come from Iran.

The measure, which takes effect at noon on Sunday but had been debated for days, faced resistance from ultra-Orthodox ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who rejected singling out their constituency.