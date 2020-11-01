N.C. rally organizer plans Election Day march

GRAHAM, N.C. | The organizer of a get-out-the-vote rally in North Carolina that ended with police pepper-spraying and arresting participants is planning another march on Election Day.

The Rev. Greg Drumwright said at a news conference Sunday that he’s planning a large demonstration for Election Day and condemned how police responded to Saturday’s event.

Police said participants in Saturday’s rally were arrested and pepper-sprayed because they were blocking the roadway without authorization.

Video altered to make it look like Biden said wrong state

It’s an awkward moment when a presidential candidate greets the audience at a rally and names the wrong state.

Fortunately for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, that didn’t happen to him this week, despite a widely shared video that appears to show him saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida.

It turns out he was, indeed, in Minnesota. The video that was shared had been altered to change the text on a sign and the podium to refer to Tampa, Florida, instead of Minnesota.

Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

MIAMI | Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta strengthened rapidly Sunday while heading for a drenching collision with Central America, as the this Atlantic hurricane system tied the record for the most named storms.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Sunday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered about 245 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and was heading westward at 14 mph.

Forecasters expected Eta to become a hurricane during the night and it was predicted to be nearing the Nicaraguan coast early Tuesday.

Feds: Florida officers protected cocaine shipment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | Two South Florida police officers, who liked to pattern themselves after the “Bad Boys” movie franchise, are facing charges that they provided protection for a fake cocaine transfer orchestrated by federal agents.

Miami-Dade County officers Roderick Flowers and Keith Edwards Jr. are charged federally with conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. The Miami Herald reported that the two liked to pose in social media photos as the Miami police officers played by Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the “Bad Boys” films.

