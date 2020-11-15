Peru's interim president resigns as chaos embroils nation

LIMA, Peru | Peru’s interim president resigned Sunday as the nation plunged into its worst constitutional crisis in two decades following massive protests unleashed when Congress ousted the nation’s popular leader.

In a short televised address, Manuel Merino said Congress acted within the law when he was sworn into office as chief of state Tuesday, despite protesters’ allegations that legislators had staged a parliamentary coup.

“I, like everyone, want what’s best for our country,” he said.

The politician agreed to step down after a night of unrest in which two young protesters were killed and half his Cabinet resigned. Peruvians cheered the decision, waving their nation’s red and white flag on the streets of Lima and chanting “We did it!” But there is still no clear playbook for what comes next.

Ancient Greek god's bust found during Athens sewage work

ATHENS, Greece | A bust of the ancient god Hermes, in good condition, was discovered in central Athens during sewage work, authorities said Sunday.

The Greek Culture Ministry said that the head, one of many that served as street markers in ancient Athens, was found Friday and it appears to be from around 300 B.C. — that is, either from the late fourth century B.C., or the early third century. It depicts Hermes at “a mature age,” the ministry said, in contrast to his usual depictions as youthful.

The head is in the style of famed Greek sculpture Alcamenes, who flourished in the second half of fifth century B.C., the ministry said.

After serving as a street marker, the head, at some point, had been built into the wall of a drainage duct, the ministry said.

Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death

NEW IBERIA, La. | A Louisiana sheriff said Saturday that his office is “working hard to ensure no stone is left unturned” in determining what led to the death of a Black 15-year-old whose disappearance sparked speculation about racial crime.

“I want to assure the public that I, and my team, are doing everything we can, and following every lead, to gather evidence into what happened in the untimely death of Quawan ”Bobby" Charles," Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a news release.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy and that is especially true when it is a young person. Although we believe it is important not to compromise any part of our investigation, we are prepared to release some details so that the public can be assured we are not resting in our effort to find the truth,” he said.

Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms

LONDON | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said.

Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” it added.

- From AP reports