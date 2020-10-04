Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. | A police officer was killed in South Carolina during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call, authorities said Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that a second officer was injured during the shootout in Myrtle Beach. A suspect was later found dead. The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

ATLANTA | Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for his roles in Spike Lee films, has been shot and killed in Atlanta, police said Sunday.

Police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday and found the 70-year-old Byrd unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in his back, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a statement.

Responding paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene on the city’s southwest side, where he lived.

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

ROME | Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the “magic theories” of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all costs.

Francis on Sunday laid out his vision for a post-COVID world by uniting the core elements of his social teachings into a new encyclical aimed at inspiring a revived sense of the human family. “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All) was released on the feast day of his namesake, the peace-loving St. Francis of Assisi.

The document draws its inspiration from the teachings of St. Francis and the pope’s previous preaching on the injustices of the global economy and its destruction of the planet and pairs them with his call for greater human solidarity to confront the “dark clouds over a closed world."

New Caledonia voters choose to stay part of France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia | A majority of voters in New Caledonia, an archipelago in in the South Pacific, chose to remain part of France instead of backing independence Sunday, leading French President Emmanuel Macron to call for dialogue, as the referendum marked a crucial step in a three-decade long decolonization effort.

In a televised address from Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed “an expression of confidence in the Republic with a deep feeling of gratitude... and modesty.”

Macron promised pro-independence supporters “this is with you, all together, that we will build New Caledonia tomorrow.”

- From AP reports