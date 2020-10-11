Senators weigh COVID risk for Barrett Supreme Court hearing

WASHINGTON | Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism” as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, draws on faith and family in her prepared opening remarks for the hearings, which begin Monday as the country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. She says courts "should not try” to make policy, and believes she would bring “a few new perspectives” as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Fire erupts, homes evacuated in Georgia train derailment

LILBURN, Ga. | A train derailment in metro Atlanta early Sunday sparked a small fire, created runoff concerns and briefly forced some residents from their homes, a fire official said.

The CSX train with about 170 cars, including three locomotives, ran off the tracks in Lilburn, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire involved "hazardous materials," spokesperson Justin Wilson said. The agency shared photos on social media of smoky air over buildings in the city northeast of downtown Atlanta.

The derailment appears to have been caused by a washed out track from intense rain and flash flood conditions in the area, CSX said in a statement.

Flooding in Cambodia leaves at least 11 dead

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia | Flooding in Cambodia has killed at least 11 people since the beginning of the month, a disaster official said Sunday.

Seasonal rains were made worse by a tropical storm, which caused flash floods in several provinces last week, said Khun Sokha, a spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management.

Among the 11 dead, 10 have reportedly drowned in floodwaters and one was killed by lightning, he said. Several hundred families have been evacuated to higher ground, he said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered local authorities to mobilize assistance to those affected.

The Department of Public Works and Transportation on Sunday banned trucks from roads that were inundated in two worst-hit provinces in the country's northwest, Battambang and Pursat.

Tentative settlements in WVa veterans' hospital deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. | Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital where a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin.

The settlements were disclosed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Saturday as well as in federal court filings stemming from the deaths of six veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

The proposed settlement amounts range from $700,000 to $975,000. The court filings said a Nov. 20 hearing is scheduled.

Case against man linked to extremist group could be near end

COLLEGE PARK, Md. | Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys may be close to resolving the criminal case against a Maryland man whom the FBI linked to a violent white supremacist group, a court filing says.

In Friday's status report, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said efforts to resolve the case against William Bilbrough IV have been “slowed somewhat” by defense attorneys' ability to confer with their jailed client and “the timing of facility mail,” an apparent reference to the jail.

“The parties expect disposition in this case within the next month. If no such disposition is achieved, the parties propose setting a deadline for an additional status report (on Nov. 9)," Windom wrote.

- From AP reports