Putin recognizes independence for two more Ukraine regions
KYIV, Ukraine | Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized the independence of two more Ukrainian regions, a precursor to their annexation by Russia.
Putin issued decrees early Friday recognizing the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. He took similar steps in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea.
Russia's plan to annex more of Ukraine on Friday is an escalation of the seven-month war and is expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.
The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved independence in Moscow-managed "referendums." Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced the votes as illegal, forced and rigged.
U.S. proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, Mont. | The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize harm to golden and bald eagles.
It's also aimed at avoiding any slowdown in the growth of wind power as an alternative to carbon-emitting fossil fuels — a key piece of President Joe Biden's climate agenda. It comes after several major utilities have been federally prosecuted in recent years for killing large numbers of eagles without permits.
The federal government already issues permits to kill eagles. But Thursday's proposal calls for new permits tailored to wind-energy projects, power line networks and the disturbance of breeding bald eagles and bald eagle nests.
Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams said the new program would provide "multiple pathways to obtain a permit" while also helping conserve eagles, which she described as a key responsibility for the agency.
Bald eagle numbers have quadrupled since 2009 to about 350,000 birds. There are only about about 40,000 golden eagles, which need much larger areas to survive and are more inclined to have trouble with humans.
The number of wind turbines nationwide more than doubled over the past decade to almost 72,000, according to U.S. Geological Survey data, with development overlapping prime golden eagle territory in states including Wyoming, Montana, California, Washington and Oregon.
In April, a subsidiary of the Florida-based utility industry giant NextEra Energy pleaded guilty in federal court in Wyoming to criminal violations of wildlife protection laws after its wind turbines killed more than 100 golden eagles in eight states. It was the third conviction of a major wind company for killing eagles in a decade.
Federal officials won't divulge how many eagles are reported killed by wind farms, saying it's sensitive law enforcement information.
U.K.'s Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON | British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she's willing to make "controversial and difficult decisions" to get the U.K. economy growing.
In her first public comments since her Conservative government announced billions in unfunded tax cuts last Friday that drove the pound to record lows, Truss said Britain was facing "very, very difficult economic times." But she said the problems — namely high inflation driven by soaring energy prices — were global and spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
She spoke after the Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with sweeping tax cuts that many see as benefiting the wealthy, to be paid for by a surge of public borrowing.
Truss told BBC that she had to "take urgent action to get our economy growing, get Britain moving and also deal with inflation."
"Of course, lots of measures we have announced won't happen overnight. We won't see growth come through overnight," she said. "What is important is that we are putting this country on a better trajectory for the long term."
