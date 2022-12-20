MLS State of the League Soccer

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber speaks in 2020 in New York 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

The league on Tuesday released its schedule for next season, highlighted by the debut of St. Louis City, the 29th MLS franchise. St. Louis will be one of 14 teams in the Western Conference, with Nashville shifting to the Eastern Conference and creating a 15-team division.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.