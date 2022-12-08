APTOPIX New York Times Walkout

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff protest outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours on Thursday in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK | More than 1,000 New York Times journalists and other staff walked off the job for 24 hours Thursday, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years.

Hundreds of reporters, editors, photographers and other employees picketed outside the newspaper's offices near Manhattan's Times Square. With a hollowed out newsroom, the Times was relying on international and non-union staffers to deliver content to its more than 9 million worldwide subscribers until the strike ends at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

