As new weather satellite technology has expanded with a multitude of weather sensing devices, our weather team will have access to several new winter weather products for the upcoming "winter driving season".

The most exciting are new national, regional and local road temperature maps that will show current pavement temperatures. This will give our StormTracker team of meteorologist the ability to show when and where roadway will start to transition from liquid to icy conditions.

Using infrared temperature sensors onboard government weather satellites we will be able to infer road conditions and display the actual road surface temperatures. Sunshine is a very effective weather element for keeping roadways clear of ice and snow, even when the actual air temperature may be near or below freezing.

The reflectivity of colored surfaces know as albedo is expressed in percentages, with fresh snowfall having the highest percentage of reflection and black asphalt have the lowest (albedo) reflective properties. This percentage is very important to the absorption of the solar energy created by the sun which intern heats up surfaces and objects. Another way to understand this concept is during the hot summer months a white car has a much higher albedo percentage and is much cooler inside than a black car. Albedo is very important in forecasting temperatures in nature and forecasting winter road conditions here in the Mid-West. Look for these new road temperature and condition maps on News-Press Now weather reports in the coming weeks.