Abortion Nebraska

This photo shows Nebraska state Sen. Joni Albrecht, R-Thurston, in the Legislative Chamber in 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced Wednesday that she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, announced at a news conference that she would introduce the bill Thursday or Friday. It will require an ultrasound to be performed before any abortion and would bar abortions if cardiac activity is detected. It will include exceptions for cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

