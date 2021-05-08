A new group of Griffons are flying off from Missouri Western’s campus after the Commencement Ceremony that took place at Civic Arena on Saturday afternoon.

There were two ceremonies that took place as a way to keep social distancing available for the guests. The ceremonies consisted of speeches from Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Dr. Doug Davenport, student speaker Briana Reed, and special guest Zora Mulligan.

Mulligan is the Commissioner for Higher Education in Missouri and she said she was honored to be a part of the students day.

“It is such a delight to be back in person and to be able to celebrate with the spring graduates from 2021,” Mulligan said. “This is a moment that I think we’ve all been really waiting for and we can’t wait to get in to so it’s been really wonderful to be here to celebrate with students, faculty, staff and their families.”

There were hundreds of students recognized at the ceremonies. The students may have been from all over the world, but Kennedy said that they all belong to the Missouri Western community.

“They’re just so proud to be a part of the Griffon family, and I feel that in my heart as well,” Kennedy said. “This university means so much to me, and so much to the community, and to see our students do so well… I couldn’t ask for a better day. This is the most wonderful mother’s day present I can ever get.”

Some graduates have been waiting extra long for the ceremony today after not getting to celebrate last year. Graduate Jonathan Mesmacque received his undergrad in Business Management last year and received his MBA in General Business this weekend. He said it was nice to finally have a ceremony.

“Two graduations but only one celebration because I didn’t get to walk last year, so I’m really thankful for the opportunity to walk here with all my friends,” Mesmacque said. “Unfortunately my family’s not here but they’re still gonna watch it, so, just really thankful.”

The graduation ceremonies were live streamed through the University and can be found through their social media.