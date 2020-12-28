The current Emergency Operation Center is on the top floor of the St. Joseph Fire Station Number 12, a building that is more than 100 years old. Fitting the necessary city officials in the 700-square-foot room during an emergency is nearly impossible, which is why the City Council approved the construction of a new EOC.

On Dec. 14, the Council unanimously approved the appropriation of $298,569 for the construction of an Emergency Operations Center as part of the new Fire Station Number 8 project.

During a major emergency situation, such as a tornado or the recent floods, and even events, like the total solar eclipse back in 2017, city officials from a variety of departments would gather at the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate a response to the situation.

“During the event, it could be anyone from the city that is in a leadership position, so police, fire, public works, health department — all of those divisions would have somebody involved,” said Bill Lamar, the St. Joseph Fire Department emergency manager. “Then also, we could have folks from utilities, from EMS, and any of our partnering agencies, that would be part of it also.”

However, the current EOC is not up to standard. It is too small to coordinate appropriate emergency responses and doesn’t have the necessary equipment.

“This is really tight quarters,” Lamar said. “If you want to get 20 to 30 leaders in here, of the different divisions and agencies, just make it that much easier to work out of. Then obviously, there's going to be room for some more technology. A dispatch facility needs to be available to where we have a few dispatchers in here during an emergency. Right now, there's no room for that.”

The new EOC will be 3,500 square feet, five times larger than the current center. The structural plan is to have multiple rooms for high-level meetings and space for additional dispatchers.

“Well, this one here is built in a 100-year-old building,” Lamar said. “We need one that's obviously larger and is more up to date.”

The nearly $300,000 for the center was appropriated from the 2013 Capital Projects Fund budget, leaving about a balance of $300,000 in the fund. This money only covers phase one of the project. After the construction, the EOC will then have to be outfitted with equipment.

The new fire station and Emergency Operation Center will be located on Mitchell Avenue across from the main entrance of Missouri Western State University. There is not a specific timeline for the project, as ground has yet to be broken, but Lamar said it will be about a couple years.

“If something were to happen, if there would be a tornado to come through, or if there would be a power outage or explosion or something like that, having that emergency operation center in a different location is going to be very, very beneficial, because we can keep the city running,” said Marty Novak, a City Councilmember.

“I think the time to do it is when you're building it,” Novak said. “We're building this new fire station, so this can be designed around that emergency operation center as well. We're kind of killing two birds with one stone, so I'm very much in favor of that.”