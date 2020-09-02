The Missouri General Assembly passed new legislation that went into effect on Friday, August 28. Below are a number of laws related to crime and motor vehicles.

The most publicized was the motorcycle helmet law. This act says that people 26 or older may operate a motorcycle without a helmet if they are covered by a health insurance policy. But there were many more which weren’t as publicized.

“It wasn't uncommon to see motorcyclists without a helmet on and make that traffic stop just because it was a clear violation,” said Jake Angle, a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Now that the law changed, obviously, it's just going to be different.”

Drug trafficking laws added felony classifications depending on the amount.

Senate Bill 569 created the “Justice for Survivors Act” which directs the Department of Health and Senior Services to establish a statewide telehealth network for forensic examinations of victims of sexual offenses by July 1, 2022.

Survivors also now have the right to consult with employees or volunteers of rape crisis centers during any foresnic examinations or interviews.

The Department of Revenue is planning to design and implement a secure digital driver’s license program. This would allow drivers to use a digital driver’s license for all the same purposes of a card-based license.

“You stop people all the time, ‘Oh, man, I forgot my driver's license.’ Or they forgot their billfold, their purse, so they don't have their driver's license on them,” Angle said. “So it'll be more convenient for the motoring public.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol trains for these new laws. Now they want to make sure citizens are aware of them as well.

“Every year when the new laws come out, every trooper across the state of Missouri gets new laws training,” Angle said. “So we get trained up on them and we know what's changed, what's been added.”

For all the new laws and their definitions, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.