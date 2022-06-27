The Chiefs’ defense was underwhelming in the first seven games of the 2021-22 season, as they neared historically bad numbers, giving up 29 points per game. However, they eventually found their footing by the end of the season, as they were ranked eighth in points allowed.
This time around, they’ll be without Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu, as he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu led the team in interceptions last season.
In an almost all defensive draft for the Chiefs in 2022, Bryan Cook, a safety from the University of Cincinnati, was taken in the second round.
Cook rose to stardom in 2021, becoming one of the best safeties in the country. He earned first-team American Athletic Conference honors (93 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups in 14 starts) while also receiving second-team Academic All-American notice from sports information directors.
The Chiefs are feeling confident in their three-headed beast at the safety position with Cook, Juan Thornhill, and free-agent addition Justin Reid.
Thornhill, who's now recovered from his ACL injury back in 2019, isn't just ready to take on the leadership role, but has higher expectations for himself this season.
“I'm on the way back. I mean, if you're out there watching me play, I'm flying around right now. I'm not thinking about the knee at all.
My confidence is on a high, and I feel like I can run and compete with anybody on the field,” Thornhill said. “Like I said before, I'm going to have an all-pro season. I'm putting that out there.”
With the loss of Charvarius Ward to free agency, the Chiefs had a need at cornerback.
The Chiefs spent their first pick on McDuffie, who received third-team Associated Press All-American honors in 2021. In the same year, McDuffie started 11 games. He had 35 tackles, four for loss with one sack, and six pass breakups.
“I look at myself almost like a Tyrann Mathieu type of guy. Someone who’s going to be able to go in, and just play a bunch of different positions, and just help out the team however I can,” McDuffie said. “ That’s a big thing for me moving forward, is just going in there with the mindset of `However I can get on the field, however I can help out this team, I’m going to do everything I can to do it.’”
McDuffie joins a group that includes the likes of L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton, and DeAndre Baker. Sneed was credited with two interceptions, and Baker.
Anthony Hitchens is another asset the Chiefs are losing this season. Hitchens, 29, spent the last four seasons with Kansas City after leaving Dallas via free agency and then signing with the team on a five-year, $45 million deal in 2018.
He started 59 games for the team over the past four years, leading the Chiefs in tackles in 2018 and '19, a run that included a career-best 135 tackles in 2018.
The linebacker room also saw the departure of coach Matt House, who left for LSU this previous season. This led to Brendan Daly moving from defensive line to linebackers.
“I was kind of interested in evolving a little bit, and challenging myself, and doing something that was a little bit outside of my comfort zone. I think that’s how you get better,” Daly said. “I think that’s how you grow and improve. That was a big part of it from my perspective. I felt like there are some things I can add to the group and some continuity.”
Second year linebacker, Nick Bolton, will be looked upon to have a big year. Bolton started in 14 games last season, with a total of 112 tackles (assisted and solo).
The Missouri Tiger alum spent most of his time as an outside linebacker last season, but Daly seems to be pushing Bolton to transition to a middle linebacker.
“He’s grown from a mental standpoint. He’s grown from a communications standpoint.
He’s grown from a leadership standpoint. It’s been really fun to watch, and impressive to be honest,” Daly said. It’s pretty amazing the amount he’s handling at such a young age. He’s only in his second year now, so that’s been fun to see.”
The Chiefs also drafted defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, hoping to help improve their edge presence. The Chiefs saw their pass rush fall to 29th in sacks last season.
They were also 29th in run stop win rate among their edge defenders. Karlaftis will be looked upon to have an immediate impact.
“I think I've grown a lot. You know, I changed my body a little bit during the pre-draft process,” Karlaftis said. “There's a lot of different things I can do on the field, so mixing and molding myself into the pass rusher I want to be, and coach (Joe) Cullen sees in me.”
The draft included Leo Chenal (linebacker) in Round 3, No. 103 overall, Joshua Williams (cornerback) in Round 4, No. 135 overall. Jaylen Watson (cornerback) in Round 7, No. 243 overall, and Nazeeh Johnson (safety) in Round 7, No. 259 overall.
