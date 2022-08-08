US Abortion Nebraska

In this May, 11,  photo, Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff at the Republican state headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska Gov. Ricketts announced Monday that he will not call a special legislative session to try to enact a 12-week abortion ban because the measure doesn't have enough votes to break a filibuster. 

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that he will not call a special legislative session to try to enact a 12-week abortion ban because the measure doesn't have enough votes to break a filibuster.

Ricketts — a Republican who has said he wants to ban all abortions, even in cases of rape and incest — said in a statement that Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers informed him that only 30 lawmakers would vote for a measure to ban the procedure starting at 12 weeks of pregnancy. Thirty-three votes are needed to break a filibuster.

