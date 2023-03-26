Transgender Health Nebraska

Elliott Braatz, 17, protests a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for anyone 18 and younger in the state, in the Capitol rotunda on March 23 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Legislature voted Thursday to advance a contentious bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, despite threats from some lawmakers that they would filibuster the rest of the session.

The vote came on the third day of debate, in which lawmakers angrily accused one another of hypocrisy and a lack of collegiality early on. By Thursday, the chamber had turned somber as some lawmakers opposed to the bill broke down in tears and pleaded with their Republican colleagues to reconsider their support for the bill.

