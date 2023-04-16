Transgender Health Nebraska

Nebraska state Sen. Kathleen Kauth works inside the Nebraska legislative chamber on March 23 in Lincoln, Nebraska, as her bill, which would ban gender-affirming care for anyone 18 and younger in the state, was debated. Nebraska lawmakers have begun a second round of debate on a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors that has proved to be so contentious, it has led opponents filibuster every single bill before the Nebraska Legislature since late February. 

 File photo | Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in Nebraska is one final step from passing after lawmakers advanced it Thursday, but not before a promise was made behind closed doors to hammer out a compromise between supporters and opponents of the bill before it's passed.

Opponents of the bill fell one vote short of the 17 they needed to successfully filibuster the bill and kill it for the year. It advanced 33-16. But that vote came only after Speaker of the Legislature Sen. John Arch took the extraordinary move of suspending business on the floor for nearly an hour to hash out the agreement behind closed doors with conservative lawmakers who dominate the unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature.

