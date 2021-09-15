LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska government collected more tax revenue than expected last month, according to the state Department of Revenue.
The department on Wednesday reported net tax receipts of $547 million in August, which is 9% higher than the certified forecast of $501 million.
The number was driven by higher-than-expected collections of individual and corporate income taxes, sales-and-use taxes and miscellaneous taxes.
The projections were set by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board in April, adjusted for new laws passed in this year's legislative session, and divided into monthly estimates.
Net general-fund tax collections are also higher than expected for the current fiscal year, which began July 1. The state has netted $858 million in the current fiscal year, which is 6.9% above the certified forecast of $803 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.