More than 100 line up Tuesday in the halls of the Nebraska state Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, to testify on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed handguns in the state without a permit, while also prohibiting cities and counties in the state from issuing local laws to do so within their borders. 

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska lawmaker is taking another shot at trying to pass a bill that would not only allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit, it would prohibit the state's cities and counties from issuing local laws to do so within their borders.

Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, defended the bill in a hearing before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that drew more than 100 people both for and against it. Brewer brought with him a state attorney general's opinion that determined such a law would need to be implemented statewide.

