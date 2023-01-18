Education Funding Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen speaks to the press following the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts, right, to Nebraska's open Senate seat during an announcement on Jan. 12 at Nebraska state Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.  

 Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state's huge cash reserve. It's a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise.

The plan, spread over measures to be introduced by at least three lawmakers, proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.