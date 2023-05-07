Jane Kleeb

Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, participates in a meeting with other anti-Keystone XL pipeline activists in 2015 in York, Nebraska. 

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — A decisive win by Democrats in hotly-contested local races in Lincoln could be indicative of the party’s chances next year, including in a presidential election where Nebraska’s Omaha-centered 2nd Congressional District has twice given an electoral vote to Democratic presidential candidates.

Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that allow their electoral votes to be split in presidential elections. That system has confounded Nebraska Republicans, who have been unable to force the state into a winner-take-all system since Barack Obama became the first presidential contender to shave off one of Nebraska's five electoral votes in 2008. It happened again in 2020, when President Joe Biden captured Nebraska's 2nd District electoral vote.

