Former Neb. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte speaks in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2020. Nebraska's attorney general said he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of a woman on his staff. There is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges against Groene, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said, Thursday.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska’s attorney general said he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide.

There is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges against Groene, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.

