A missing person can be defined as someone who has disappeared and their state of well-being is unknown due to the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

Hundreds, even thousands of people are reported missing daily around the United States. Some are found years down the line, others in a matter of hours and for some, they are still missing.

When it comes to children the number of cases are just as high, in Missouri alone there are 484 actively missing children according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The truth though about missing children can be hard to understand, each case is unique and reasons behind why children go missing vary. A child who is missing may have run away, been abducted, lost or possibly even abandoned.

Adrianne Thompson, president of Spread Awareness Now a non-profit organization focused on finding missing children in the Missouri area says that missing children cases aren’t as simple as many may think.

“It is a multifaceted issue, a lot of things can go into children being reported missing,” Thompson said.

Typically, 90 percent of children who are missing are found, but what about the other 10 percent?

“We are concerned with that 10 percent greatly, those are the children that are most likely to be trafficked and are very vulnerable. We work really diligently to identify those children that have that type of risk.” Sergeant Jason Strong of the SJPD Family Crimes Unit.

Children can go missing unexpectedly so for all parents it is important to have an identification kit for your child that includes an up to date picture, identifying information along with their fingerprints. This kit is essential to providing law enforcement with information to launch an investigation if your child may go missing.

If your child does go missing, act immediately, time is an important element that can be used to ensure the safety of your child.

“Call the police, if it’s an infant or a young kid call 911. This myth about you have to wait so many hours for a police report to be made. No, the minute that person is missing you call the police and the police report should be filed,” David Wilson said, president and police liaison of Be-United Missing Persons.

Whether a child is abducted or ran away from home, every case is important regardless of the circumstance and the community should remain vigilant to bring them home.

“It takes a village and I have friends, you have friends, everyone out there has friends that are on Facebook, you share that flyer, your friends share flyers and it goes out across the nation, it goes across the internet in a matter of seconds,” Wilson said.

Remember that with the public’s help there is a better chance of bringing a missing child back to their home.

If you have any information at all about a missing child, please call (800) 877-3452.