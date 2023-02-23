women with a paper receipt

This photo shows a mother and daughter managing their money.

 Getty Images

Mixing money and friendships can be an emotional minefield at the best of times, let alone during a downturn.

Yet as the economy wavers, informal lending is on the rise. Census Bureau data shows over 25 million people nationwide relied on financial help from friends and family in early April 2022, a jump from around 19 million a year earlier. With the U.S. facing a likely recession in the coming months, more Americans may get requests for a bail-out from their nearest and dearest.

