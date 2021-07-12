Blood donation shortage has been a problem since the very beginning of the pandemic. That issue has sent the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City into an emergency mode.
The emergency appeal started at the beginning of June and is still going on halfway through July. When the center’s blood product storage of type O+ and O- is at two to three days is when emergency protocols are in place. It has been lower than two to three days for a month and a half now.
“Those are commonly used in emergency room settings so when that supply drops, we usually go on emergency appeal,” said Chelsey Smith, the Communications Coordinator for the center. “Because that impacts our ability to care for patients like trauma patients who need blood immediately.”
The center believes that the lack of corporate and school blood drives is the reason for the huge drop off in donations. According to Smith, 25,000 recurring donors have not come back to donate blood products since the start of the pandemic.
To help curb blood use during the shortage, the Community Blood Center has reached out to all local hospitals to inform them of the shortage and to hold back any elective surgeries if possible. But, elective surgeries have been on the rise since vaccinations have been rolled out across the country. It is something that Smith called a “perfect storm."
“With the backlog of surgeries they are trying to go through right now blood usage to this year compared to the last normal year, 2019, is up 10%,” Smith said. “Our blood donors are usually down over the summer and you add that to an increase in blood usage. It forms the perfect storm.”
The blood shortage is not just in the greater Kansas City area either, it is taking place around the entire country. Specifically with O blood types, which causes major concern for centers and sharing its supply of blood products.
“In normal years we could reach out to our neighbors and ask for help if we were low,” Smith said. “Whenever one of us drops lower in our blood supply we can get help from another center; but everyone now is in the same boat.”
Smith said they hope to be able to return to some type of normalcy around the start of the academic year when school blood drives come back into play.
To read more information about donating blood or other blood products go to savealife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.