United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative announced their investment with the North Central Missouri College Foundation for the NCMC Savannah Campus.
In recognition of their investment, the new Savannah campus welcome center will be named the United Fiber & United Electric Cooperative Welcome Center.
“United and NCMC are both committed to strategic growth initiatives that allow for the continuation of excellent services to our student and constituents. We both have a long history of providing a quality product to enhance the lives of those that reside in our service area and beyond,” commented NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “Their support of this new campus will not only benefit future generations of students but also the community of Savannah and the entire northwest Missouri region.”
This investment was made possible through the Sharing Success Program from United’s lender, CoBank. The Sharing Success program was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers have together contributed tens of millions of dollars to groups such as volunteer fire departments, local schools and hunger relief programs.
Phase I and Phase II of the Savannah campus are currently underway. Phase I renovation of the former McCarty car dealership is expected to be completed by October of this year with classes being held January 2023.
