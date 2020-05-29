The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring back athletes to campus during a pandemic.

While schools will need to have testing and surveillance plans in place, the guidance does not recommend testing all athletes upon arrival for COVID-19.

“There’s not a universal, easy fit guidance like that,” said Dr. Brian Hainline, the chief medical officer for the NCAA.

The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as next week. Hainline said the latest guidance was a more granular follow-up to the three-phase recommendations handed down May 1.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

Hainline said the NCAA’s COVID-19 Advisory Panel could not take a one-size fits all approach with its recommendations with more than 1,100 member all over the country.

Hainline said simply testing is not enough and testing could lead to a false sense of security. An individual who tests negative for the virus upon arrival to campus could turn out to be infected and test positive later.

To effectively mitigate the spread of the virus testing needs to be combined with quarantine, social distancing, wearing masks and personal hygiene, Hainline said.

“If someone becomes positive the (answer) isn’t necessarily that you then have to test all of the really high-risk contacts, because you can simply quarantine them all for two weeks and the problem is solved,” Hainline said.

Hainline said increased testing could be used to cut short the quarantine time of individuals that are considered high-risk exposures.Hainline said one of the next steps for the NCAA is to come up with guidance for conducting practices and games with social-distancing and other mitigation measures in places.

Hainline said he was on a call Friday with members of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee, discussing possibilities such as who should be obligated to wear a mask and how to keep players in relatively small groups.