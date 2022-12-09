Russia Ukraine War

People take cigarettes from a ruined shop in a city market that was damaged following Wednesday's Russian shelling Thursday in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — The head of NATO has expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO. According to an interview released by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: "If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong." He said that "it is a terrible war in Ukraine and it can become a war that spread into a major war between NATO and Russia." He added NATO is working to avoid that. The Kremlin has accused NATO allies of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by giving Ukraine weapons, training its troops and feeding military intelligence to attack Russian forces.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.

