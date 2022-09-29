APTOPIX Europe Pipelines

A large disturbance in the sea can be observed off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm on Tuesday following a series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany.

 HONS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | The NATO military alliance warned Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of its 30 member countries and joined other Western officials in citing sabotage as the likely cause of damage to two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The warning came as the Swedish coast guard confirmed a fourth leak on the pipelines off southern Sweden, which is in the process of joining NATO. The first leaks in the pipelines that extend from Russia to Germany were reported on Tuesday, prompting energy companies and European governments to beef up security.

