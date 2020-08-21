NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 08/21/2020

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 160,400 51,500 71,200 283,100

Last Week: 158,100 66,500 7,000 231,600

Year Ago: 87,400 64,900 65,900 218,200

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 1.00 lower to 2.00

higher. Yearling cattle are in demand this week and some calves have started

to show at auctions this week. There are still plenty of yearlings on offer

at sales this year due to the elongation of marketing period after producers

were more inclined to wait to sell after this spring’s auction price decline.

Breakevens on fed cattle coming out of feedyards at today’s prices are tempting

producers to make another turn on feeding those yearlings. At Sheridan

Livestock Auction(Rushville, NE), six loads of yearling steers weighing 955 lbs

sold at 146.10; near $1400.00 per head. Negotiated cash fed cattle in the

Southern Plains sold 2.00 higher at 106.00 with a few up to 107.00 in Kansas.

Dressed sales in Nebraska were unevenly steady this week at 169.00. The

difference in price between the Northern and Southern Plains had been

advantageous for the packers in the North to procure cattle in the South and

truck them a distance. Typically, the cattle in the South would not be grading

(what a packer in the North pursues) as well as they are now due to a lengthened

feeding period. The CME Cattle Complex seemed to be under pressure this week

and closed 1.05 to 2.32 lower for the week on all contracts. The Feeder Cattle

futures have had a relatively narrow trading range for the last month as August

has traded in the 142.00 to 145.00 range and the September contract has traded

in the 143.00 to 146.00 range. On Thursday, CME Group announced proposed

changes to live and feeder cattle futures price limits. Pending approval by the

Commodity Futures Trading Commission, CME Group will implement the changes

Monday, October 5, 2020. The changes amend daily price limits to adjust the

current, initial daily price limit for Live Cattle futures from 3.00 to 4.00 per

cwt and for Feeder Cattle futures from 4.50 to 5.00 per cwt. The existing

practice of establishing expanded price limit levels at 150 percent of initial

price limit levels will continue. The expanded price limit for Live Cattle will

now be 6.00 per cwt while the expanded price limit for Feeder Cattle will now be

7.50 per cwt. Larger fed cattle are still in the pipeline and packers have been

making inroads to harvesting them. Steer carcass weights for week ending

August 8, 2020 stood at 906 lbs; 28 lbs heavier than a year ago. That gap has

shrunk from 52 lbs that occurred the two weeks immediately ahead of Memorial day.

Year-to-date steer carcass weight is at 898 lbs; 19 lbs higher than this time in

2016, then next year closest in weight. Year-to-Date steer and heifer slaughter

is more than 5 percent behind as of August 1, 2020 and as Labor Day is upon us,

food service has not picked up the way packers had hoped by this time. However,

boxed beef prices have climbed considerably in the last few weeks, with the most

recent low posted on July 15, 2020 at 200.76. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef

was reported at 225.94, 11.70 higher than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was

reported at 208.99, 9.70 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated slaughter

under federal inspection this week was reported at a 652K, 12k more than last

week, and 5K less than last year. Cattle on Feed Report released today had On

Feed at 102 percent; Placements at 111 percent and Marketings at 99 percent.

Auction volume this week included 53 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 39 percent

heifers.