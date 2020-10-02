RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 207,200 39,700 4,500 251,400

Last Week: 195,500 29,700 42,300 267,500

Year Ago: 192,700 60,600 4,300 257,600

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher. Demand remains good for yearling cattle with light to moderate demand for fresh calves.

This time of year, true yearlings are in very short supply and buyers are willing to pay handsome prices for this type of cattle. Large supplies of calves are on the horizon, even though not many come direct, (video's and auctions bulk of them) buyer are still seeking these calves to make yearlings or push hard to April fat cattle market for the big front-end kind. Bawling and unweaned calves continue to see discounts and are much less desirable to buyers as typical for this time of year.

Early fall temperature swings make these cattle very high health risks which will remain the case until a hard frost comes and the populations in the hospital sick pens will drop. Buyers are quite willing to pay premiums for cattle if producers invest time in them and provide a documented health program. Drought conditions continue to spread nationwide with almost 62 percent of the continental United States in some sort of drought status.

As the average first frost date nears hope for stockpiling pastures is fading quickly. Grain farmers on the other hand are at least temporarily enjoying the dry conditions as grain harvest is in full swing and they are seeing some of the highest prices of the year right in the middle of harvest.

The USDA September stocks report brought big gains to the markets on Wednesday due to corn stocks being reduced by 226 million bushels less than the previous year to 1.995 billion bushels, a number that the trade was not expecting to happen. Corn was over 14 cents higher, while Soybeans were over 30 cents higher on Wednesday.

The CME Feeder Cattle contracts incurred triple digit losses on the day and closed lower for the week. The Live Cattle contracts were higher for the week; however, the basis has gotten considerably closer due to the negotiated fed cattle live price being 2.00 to 3.00 higher. Southern Plains fed cattle traded at mostly 108.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska were sold at mostly 168.00. Steer dressed weights declined one pound this week to 919 lbs, 23 lbs larger than last year.

This was the first weekly decline in steer dressed weights since the middle of July. This afternoon’s Choice boxed beef was reported at 218.88, 0.46 lower than last Friday’s close. Select cutout was reported at 207.61, 0.63 higher than last Friday’s close. Estimated cattle slaughter under federal inspection this week was reported at a 665K, 14k more than last week, and 20K more than last year. Auction volume this week included 49 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.