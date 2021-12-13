RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 302,000 15,300 10,500 327,800
Last Week: 311,800 20,200 67,000 399,000
Year Ago: 354,700 27,000 5,500 387,200
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 3.00 higher. Some backgrounders have been more than willing to take on calves right now as the temperatures typically moderate during December and farmer/feeders have put the combines away for the year, so they have more time to dedicate to the cattle operation. In addition, cattle feeders have some confidence with where the futuresfor fed cattle are and the demand at auctions is reported to be from moderate to very good. Ranchers seems to be more willing to chase the market up some just to get cattle bought that they like. Large receipts again this week as many auctions will not host a sale during the two-week period of Christmas and New Year’s. The CME Cattle Complex has not kept pace with the cash fed cattle as we moved into another delivery month. Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold 2.00 lower from the previous week at 140.00, while dressed sales in Nebraska sold steady at 220.00. For the week, nearby December Live Cattle was 0.825 lower, and the February contract was 0.875 lower. January Feeder Cattle contract was 0.750 higher for the week, while March contract was 1.80 lower. Packers are no doubt looking ahead to the two weeks of holiday shortened slaughter of Christmas and New Year’s and were not willing to take on any more live inventory than necessary to fill beef contracts. Cutout prices continue to be under pressure due to some excess beef in the pipeline. The larger harvest in recent weeks and some consumers shying away from the higher prices at the grocery store, even though the Choice cutout value has slipped to the lowest value since early April 2021. Choice boxed beef closed the week 9.82 lower at 264.54, while Select was 6.40 lower at 252.24 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 668K for the week, 8K less than last week, and 4K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 46% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.
