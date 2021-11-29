RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 82,400 10,200 1,200 93,800
Last Week: 273,100 20,700 30,800 324,600
Year Ago: 112,300 35,300 1,600 149,200
Steers and heifers were lightly tested on a national basis this week due reduced receipts on account of the Thanksgiving Day holiday week. Demand was reported as good at those sales that did occur this week. The CME Cattle Complex was stronger this week as the negotiated live trading of steers and heifers occurred at 140.00 this week in the South Plains; 7.00 higher than the previous week. This is the highest live negotiated price since early June 2017. Dressed sales in Nebraska were also 7.00 higher at 217.00. The sharp uptick in fed cattle price should bring better prices this next week. Steer and heifer processers needed to procure a full weeks’ worth of production next week. There is not basically three feeder cattle marketing weeks before the Christmas holidays. The December CME Live Cattle contract was more than 4.50 higher for the week, while the February through June contracts were 2.50 to 3.50 higher. Front month January Feeder Cattle contract was 6.225 higher for the week while the March and April was 4.00 to 4.60 higher on the week. This is the third year in a row of a run-up in the CME Cattle Complex. This year’s December Live Cattle contract close on Friday was 138.10, 26.85 higher than last year. The January Feeder Cattle contract was 27.325 higher than the previous year. With the advance of feedstuffs through harvest this year (typically feedstuffs get cheaper), this increases cost of gains. Profits will no doubt be slimmer in the future and producers will be keeping an eye on all inputs. Choice boxed beef closed the week 1.60 higher lower at 280.01, while Select was 1.55 lower at 262.28 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 566K for the week, 111K less than last week, and 2K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 37 percent heifers.
