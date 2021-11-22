RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 273,100 20,700 30,800 324,600
Last Week: 312,800 16,700 9,600 339,100
Year Ago: 321,900 45,400 9,800 377,100
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher on moderate to good demand for both yearlings and calves. Higher cash fed cattle trade left cattle feeders more willing to chase the market to get yearlings bought and hedged into the higher April market. However, that demand also spilled into the calf market as farmer feeders prepare for life after crop work is done. A great number of calves have found their way to market in the drought stricken North Plains and for the most part appears to be over the hump in relation to receipts. It is also that time of year for the veterinarians to be really busy pregnancy checking cows. Cows that are open are a detriment to the bottom-line of most ranchers as it takes more that it did 20 years ago to keep that open cow around another year without a return on investment. Some ranchers take the time to try and make younger cows with baby again as well as put on compensatory gain on corn stalk fields. Negotiated cash fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains were 1.00 higher at 133.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were 3.00 higher at 210.00. On Friday, the Cattle On Feed number quoted for November 1, 2021 at 100% of a year ago; Placements at 102% and Marketings at 95%. All these numbers were well within industry guesses and will be taken as a neutral report. Beef prices have weakened this last week and stumbling into the Turkey Day holiday is not unfounded. Christmas is right around the corner and food service beef demand may not see a large uptick as large company parties may not happen again this year. Choice boxed beef closed the week 5.89 lower at 278.41, while Select was 5.70 lower at 263.83 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 677K for the week, 22K more than last week, and 11K more than a year ago. If realized, the 677k will be the largest weekly slaughter since w/e December 7, 2019. No doubt that the Thanksgiving Day holiday prompted an uptick in slaughter this week as packers schedule in a few more to allow workers off to spend time with family. Auction volume this week included 40% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.