RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 312,800 16,700 9,600 339,100
Last Week: 297,900 16,900 35,100 349,900
Year Ago: 305,300 75,100 10,400 390,800
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves traded mostly steady to 5.00 higher with instances 7.00-10.00 higher on calves. There were places in South Dakota where very heavy supplies of calves are dominating the market traded lower as trucking has also been an issue. Yearlings sold with very good demand as they are in short supply selling mostly firm to 5.00 higher. There were a lot of top sales this week as in Bassett, NE where they sold near 250 head of 450-500 lb steers averaging 476 lbs for a weighted average price of 212.98 and 81 head of fancy 568 lb steers for 195.00 along with 285 head of 850-900 lb steers averaging 868 lbs for a weighted average price of 170.91. In Ogallala, NE on Thursday sold near 250 head of fancy 400-450 lb steers averaging 424 lbs at a weighted average price of 232.07 and a little over 400 head of steers averaging 511 lbs at a weighted average price of 197.33. In Fort Pierre, SD on Friday sold near 1200 head of 600-650 lb steers averaging 620 lbs for a weighted average price of 171.96. Over-all very good demand this week for and extremely large offering of calves as we work through mid-November as all attention is squarely on the calves coming to market. Grains were back in the news this week with corn prices and basis moving higher. The WASDE Report was released Tuesday with NASS increasing corn yield .5 bu/acre to 177 bpa, but also the report increased ethanol projections 50 million bushels as expected which rallied the corn market in response. December corn closed Friday 7 3/4 cents higher at 5.77 per/bu and March corn closing 7 cents higher at 5.85 per/bu. NASS lowered soybean projected yields by 3 bu/acre to 51.2 bpa giving the soybean market a nice surprise. Boxed-beef prices this week were mixed as we enter the time of year were white meat and ham takes center stage. Choice boxed-beef on Friday closed .84 cents lower at 284.30 with Select closing 2.24 higher at 269.53 narrowing the spread to 14.77 this compared to last Friday’s close with choice at 289.54 and Select at 267.52. Fed Cattle trade this week was mostly 1.00-2.00 higher from 131.00-132.00 in both the Southern and Northern Plains. Auction volume this week included 38 % weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.