RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 297,900 16,900 35,100 349,900
Last Week: 265,700 27,000 6,200 298,900
Year Ago: 222,900 26,800 18,800 268,500
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 2.00 lower to 1.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good, with yearlings having the best demand again. This time of year is always a struggle to hold calf prices up as there are so many of them in the market place. Those calves will continue to “compete” against one another throughout their lifetime. They compete for the best price now as a calf, then as a yearling coming off wheat or out of a backgrounding yard and again as a fed animal when they go to a processor, which for spring born calves is typically June to August timeframe. Either elongating or shortening the “shelf-life” or marketing opportunity for a set of calves coming off the cow can mean the difference between breakeven and profit for the original owner. Freezing temperatures in the mid- section of the country this week hopefully will help with the health on a lot of cattle, however temps around 70 degrees could bring an onset of a few snotty noses at the feed bunks. Yearlings were in demand at Hub City Livestock in Aberdeen, SD on Wednesday with three loads averaging 951 lbs selling at 164.20. In addition, two loads of 885 lb steers there sold at 165.50. A load of 707 lb steers sold on Thursday at New Cambria (MO) Livestock Market at 177.50. After eight weeks of 124.00 negotiated fed cattle trade in the South Plains, last weeks’ 126.00 trade was encouraging. This week, 130.00 live trading was great needed for the cattle feeder as cost of gains were increased dramatically year on year due to corn and protein costs. Negotiated cash fed cattle sales in the Southern Plains were 4.00 higher at 130.00 and Nebraska dressed sales were 4.00 higher at 204.00. Beef prices continues to find support as Choice boxed beef closed the week 3.82 higher at 289.54, while Select was 4.15 higher at 267.52 for the same period. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 650K for the week, 18K less than last week, and 2K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 36% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.