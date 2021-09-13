RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 138,600 35,900 75,300 249,800
Last Week: 136,500 34,400 9,000 179,900
Year Ago: 119,800 24,000 68,200 212,000
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold unevenly steady with instances 5.00 lower by week’s end, with yearlings trading steady to 5.00 lower with some late week sales as much as 10.00 lower with a number of sales being compared to two weeks ago. This past week was a holiday shortened week as Labor Day caused many large volume auctions to be closed including Oklahoma National Stockyards, Joplin Regional Stockyards, Sioux Falls Regional and several other markets being closed. However, Russell, IA kicked off the fall run with a special of over 5,000 head with very impressive prices with the market sharply higher than two weeks ago; included near 250 head of unweaned 500-550 lb steers averaging 525 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 186.07 and 240 head of 700-750 lb steers averaging 735 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 170.81. Bassett, NE on Wednesday sold 412 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 920 lbs sold with a weighted average price of 160.50 and 122 head of 1002 lb steers selling at 157.00 with the market being called 2.00-4.00 lower. Several large volume sales through the Northern Plains from Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota and several Southern Plains auctions having lower markets but yearling cattle still selling with good demand as Corn Belt farmer-feeders are still wanting to secure yearlings. Over the past couple of weeks, it’s been hard to find friendly news from the cattle complex as CME Cattle futures have been struggling to find support as well as most agriculture commodities including corn and soybeans. The CMR Live Cattle contracts are seeing the deferred months from December through spring falling faster than the near-by months as April Live Cattle closed Friday down 97 cents at 135.05 with Feeder cattle closing with triple-digit losses with the front three months losing 1.50-2.10 with November feeders closing at 159.12. Friday’s WASDE report had USDA raising corn yields by 1.7 bpa estimating the corn crop at 176.3 bpa pushing estimated production to near 15 billion bushels for 2021-22 crop year, also increasing planted acres to 93.3 million acres. Corn and soybean did have a good close on Friday finally finding support with corn 6-7 cents higher and soybeans mostly 16 cents higher as grains have seen pressure as harvest approaches and exports remain interrupted in the gulf for the short term from Hurricane Ida. Boxed-beef prices continue to head lower as beef interest after Labor Day will steadily decline as we approach the final weeks of summer. Choice boxed-beef closed Friday 5.36 lower at 327.22 with Select losing 3.08 closing at 293.37 compared to the previous Friday’s close with Choice at 336.42 and Select at 304.13. Fed Cattle trade in the Southern Plains was mostly steady at 123.00-to mostly 124.00, in the Northern Plains steady to 1.00 lower at 124.00-127.00 and dressed sales steady to 2.00 lower at 198.00-203.00. Auction volume this week included 56% weighing over 600 lbs and 43% heifers.
