RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 136,500 34,400 9,000 179,900
This Week: 159,800 54,300 77,800 291,900
Year Ago: 160,800 27,900 5,200 193,900
Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher. Demand was described as moderate to good nationwide this week prior to the Labor Day holiday.
Most of the better feeder cattle orders were evident earlier in the week so feedlot managers could get cattle into the yard and processed prior to the long holiday weekend.
Receipts the week before and of the holiday are typically shortened some due to scheduling and some of the major markets taking the week off and letting employees get charged up for the calf runs that will be coming later this month and into October/November.
A break in temperatures were a welcome sight after the heat wave that swept over the country in early to mid-August. The days are now getting shorter and combines will be rolling across the Plains soon as corn and soybeans come to the end of their life cycle. The main farm commodities took a hit this week as Corn, Soybeans, Live Cattle and Feeder Cattle experienced large losses.
Most of the Cattle Complex was more than 3.00 lower this week as front months September and October Feeder Cattle were 6.175 and 5.950 lower on the week.
October and December Live Cattle were 4.325 and 4.400 lower respectively. Export points in the Gulf are trying to figure out how much damage occurred from Hurricane Ida.
With an overwhelming majority of the exported corn and bean crop going through that part of the country, new crop December corn and November soybean futures were around 30 cents lower on the week.
The soon to be expiring September contracts of both of those commodities were more sharply lower; 50 cents on corn and over 76 cents on soybeans.
Light receipts of fed cattle in the Southern Plains brought light demand with sales at 123.00 to 124.00. Dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 200.00 to 203.00. Boxed beef values found a top a couple weeks ago and Choice boxed beef closed the week 8.92 lower at 336.42, while Select was 11.39 lower at 304.13.
On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 32.29, showing that retailers and consumers still demand Choice quality beef. The Choice value of 336.42 is 110.57 higher than one year ago.
Weekly Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 624K for the week, 27K less than last week, and 11K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 51% weighing over 600 lbs and 45% heifers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.