RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 94,600 28,800 35,000 158,400
Last Week: 141,100 47,500 25,900 214,500
Year Ago: 83,700 33,600 41,900 159,200
Compared to last week, a light run of feeder steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher. Demand was moderate to good with the load lots of yearlings seeing the most demand which is always the case mid- summer when those become harder to find.
“Specials” always happen this time of year as market owners start to prime the customers to bring cattle into their auction yards this fall, especially in cow- calf producing states.
8-weight steers in the mid 150’s this week and even some 9-weight steers in that actually touch 150.00 were reported this week in Missouri, Kansas, South Dakota and Nebraska; handsome prices for this time of year.
Cattle feeders are still feeling more hopeful for the coming months in the fed cattle market as the current price structure of the board is attractive and driving feeder cattle purchases to fit those months.
In South Dakota, ranchers are trying to keep their stock turned out for as long as they can but producers in the driest parts of the state have no choice but to pull cattle off early and send them to town.
The hay crop is much lighter than normal, some producers won’t have any to cut and bale, and the current price is higher than what can be justified to feed a cow. Cow-calf producers are doing whatever they can to stretch feed supplies as long as possible; hoping they won’t have to sell off a significant part of their cow herd.
Bullish grain markets reared their heads again on Wednesday as the Stocks and Planting reports had many corn contracts limit up on the day while old and new crop soybeans were around 90 cents higher on the day.
After some profit taking on Thursday and Friday (post-report), new crop corn was around 60 cents higher on the week and new crop soybeans were around 1.30 higher for the week.
Even though corn and beans were sharply higher, the feeder cattle contracts were resilient to only post weekly losses around 1.00 on the back months while front month August was 2.50 lower for the week.
Boxed beef values have been sharply lower in recent weeks. Choice boxed beef closed the week 19.12 lower at 285.44, while Select was 11.77 lower at 264.41 for the same period. On Friday afternoon, the Choice-Select spread was reported at 21.03.
Negotiated live trading of fed cattle in the Southern Plains sold at 120.00 to 122.00, while Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 623K for the week, 38K less than last week, and 42K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 54% weighing over 600 lbs and 40% heifers.
