RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 146,300 45,000 3,500 194,800

Last Week: 144,700 58,200 50,600 253,500

Year Ago: 171,000 75,200 34,600 280,800

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with sales from mid-week on trading mostly 2.00-6.00 higher with few sa1es of mostly light calves under 550 lbs selling 8.00-10.00 higher. On Wednesday when the WASDE Report was released corn prices fell hard the rest of the week and feeder cattle prices in most markets responded higher. At the Hub City Livestock Market in Aberdeen, SD on Wednesday sold near 520 head of 800-850 lb steers averaging 820 lbs for a weighted average price of 140.59 and 614 head of 900-950 lb steers averaging 924 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 131.70. In Russell, IA on Monday sold 282 head of 750-800 lb steers averaging 777 lbs sold for a weighted average price 143.84. USDA on Wednesday lowered old crop corn ending stocks for the 2020-21 season 95 mb to 1.257 bb coming in slightly below pre-report estimates. But new crop corn for 2021-22 ending stocks came in at 1.507 bb coming in higher than pre-report projections sending corn prices lower. For cattle producers and farmers one of the first things they do each morning and throughout the day is check the grain prices, especially the corn market. This past week corn finally had a week of sharply lower prices getting tied to a lead balloon from Wednesday to Friday as Thursday corn was limit lower and on Friday, July corn fell another 30 cents closing at 643.3/4 per/bu and December corn closed 15 cents lower at 542.3/4 per/bu. Weather will be the main factor from here on out for grain prices going forward as the growing season is sure to see many ups and downs as volatility is sure to be in the cards; grain prices will be a dominating factor in purchasing feeder cattle. Corn planting is 67 percent complete with the 5 year average of 52 percent. Feeder cattle contracts have traded higher for most of the week as August Feeders closed Friday .65 cents higher at 151.15. Live cattle contracts haven’t responded to this week’s trade as slaughter levels for the week came in at 640,000 with labor issues and plant maintenance taking place has volume levels below the more needed levels of near 670,000 head for this time of the year with plenty of fed cattle available have pressured Live Cattle contracts. Live prices ranged from mostly 119.00-121.00 with dressed sales mostly from 190.00-192.00. Boxed-beef values continue their relentless advance as we approach peak demand time of the year with Memorial Day Weekend and Father’s Day fast approaching. Choice boxed-beef closed Friday at 316.94 up .16 cents with Select 2.72 lower at 293.19 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 305.88 and Select at 290.27. Cattle Slaughter under federal Inspection estimated at 640K for the week, 2K more than last week and 121K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 46 percent heifers.

