RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 144,700 58,200 50,600 253,500

Last Week: 152,900 28,900 1,100 ** 181,900 **

Year Ago: 182,100 83,700 29,300 ** 295,100 **

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 4.00 lower, with the exception of steers in the North Central region suitable for grass being 1.00 to 3.00 higher. Demand was good for grass cattle, moderate to instances good for feedlot placements. Again this week, the rise in feedstuff prices is on the mind of every rancher from the Southern Plains to High Plains to the Southeast. The current drought map looks much different than that of a year ago. Last year, the map showed no area in the country being in the exceptional drought designation (D4); whereas this year, 9.4% of the country is in that category. The Extreme drought (D3) category currently is at 22.6% while last year was less than 1%. The large grain producing state of Iowa is currently showing over 78% in some type of drought designation. With the runup in grain prices due to concerns over grain ending stock, substantial rainfall has been spotty this spring and the calendar hasn't turned to summer yet. New Crop December corn futures were 0.7275 higher this week after being 0.6725 higher in the combined previous three weeks. New crop November Soybean futures were 0.9375 higher for the week; 0.7650 higher for the previous three weeks. August Feeder Cattle contract was 2.475 lower for the week while the September was 3.225 lower. Cumulatively for the past four weeks, the August FC Contract was 12.53 lower. Negotiated cash fed cattle in the Southern Plains was lightly tested this week at mostly 119.00. Dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 188.00 to 190.00. Demand for beef continues to push the cutout higher as the Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day buying is happening. Choice boxed beef values closed the week 9.38 higher at 305.88, while Select was 7.22 higher at 290.27. The Choice – Select spread widened this week and was published at 15.61. Steer dressed weight for week ending April 24, 2021 was reported at 896 lbs, 2 lbs less than the previous week and 5 lbs heavier than a year ago. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 638K for the week, 11K less than last week, and 162K more than a year ago. Year-to-Date cattle slaughter is estimated at near 4.8% more than a year ago, currently. Auction volume this week included 53% weighing over 600 lbs and 44% heifers.