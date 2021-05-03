RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 152,900 28,900 1,100 182,900

Last Week: 181,600 50,500 45,800 277,900

Year Ago: 207,100 60,400 4,400 271,900

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 5.00 lower. Auctions will now start to transition to sales every two weeks as the calendar turns to May. On this report, Year-to-Date auction receipts are over 450K larger than last year and total receipts are over 800K more than a year ago. Not only have auctions receipts been larger than a year ago, beef cow slaughter has also been on the uptick as well. Compared to a year ago (March 31 YTD), beef cow slaughter is 0.2% more while those numbers are more than 16% over the previous five-year average. The beef cow inventory is well documented and has been hovering around 34 million to 35 million on January 1 number for a few years now. With the increase of year on year beef cow slaughter, it could be surmisedthat the beef cow herd could be in a contraction situation by coupling the beef cow slaughter increase with the increase in feed costs through the first quarter of CY2021. Last week, the nearby corn contract closed week at 7.40, 0.8450 higher than the previous Friday. When adding in the previous three-week gains on that contract, May corn futures were 1.8025 higher in four weeks. The front five CME Feeder cattle contracts bounced around all week long and were 0.25 to 0.875 lower on the week; not like the sharply lower trading of the previous week. Negotiated cash fed cattle in the Southern Plains were lightly tested this week steady to 2.00 lower at 118.00 to 119.00. Dressed sales in Nebraska sold at 190.00 to 191.00, 1.00 to 2.00 lower than the previous week. Demand for beef continues to push the cutout higher as the wholesale buying for the grilling season is upon us. Choice boxed beef values closed the week 12.73 higher at 196.50, while Select was 10.92 higher at 283.05. The Choice – Select spread widened this week and was published at 13.45. Steer dressed weight for week ending April 17, 2021 was reported at 898 lbs, 2 lbs less than the previous week and 9 lbs heaver than a year ago. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 649K for the week, 16K less than last week, and 210K more than a year ago. Year-to-Date cattle slaughter is estimated at near 3.5% more than a year ago, currently. Auction volume this week included 51% weighing over 600 lbs and 44% heifers.