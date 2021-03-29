RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

This Week: 201,200 42,400 32,900 276,500

Last Week: 164,400 61,600 3,700 229,700

Year Ago: 87,200 22,000 4,200 113,400

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 5.00 higher, with steers in the North Plains selling 4.00 to 7.00 higher. Demand was good to very good this week as order buyers were aggressive at filling the needs of feedlot managers and backgrounders. The supply of lightweight cattle continues to be tight which is keeping that market red hot, in comparison to the heavier weight cattle which are widely available as genetics have improved weaning and yearling weights over a period of 20-30 years. Turn out time is quickly approaching and has spurred demand for grass cattle but producers sometimes take a more cautious stance as Easter is not in the rearview yet. Producers in the Northern Plains continue to be wary as the winter was very dry and the soil profile is abnormally dry for this time of year even though some in Nebraska and the Dakotas received some snow/rain recently. Good spring rains will be paramount to having a grazing season and hopefully more spring showers are on the horizon. This week, the CME Cattle complex was strong all week long as consumers are venturing out and food service has been putting in orders for boxed beef. For the week, the June and August Live Cattle contracts posted gains of 3.100 and have now closed higher than front month April at 121.775 and 120.875 respectively. The April and May Feeder Cattle futures were 5.700 and 5.200 higher on the week to close at 145.125 and 149.875. Most contracts in the CME Cattle complex are expected to test contract highs next week, if follow through support continues. This week’s fed cattle market was at 115.00 live in the South Plains and dressed sales in Nebraska being traded at 185.00. This broke a 7-week stretch of time that live trading occurred at 114.00. For the fifth time in the past six months, the Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) climbed above growth neutral. The monthly survey of rural bank CEOs of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy indicated that the index has increased to its highest level since launching the survey in January 2006. The overall index for March soared to a record high of 71.9 as 50.0 represents growth neutral. Boxed beef values have risen this week with the Choice cutout closing the week 7.67 higher at 237.66, while Select was 7.82 higher at 227.77. The Choice – Select spread has narrowed a little from the previous week and was published at 9.89. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 649K for the week, 22K more than last week, and 36K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 54% weighing over 600 lbs and 46% heifers.