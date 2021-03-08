NATIONAL FEEDER & STOCKER CATTLE SUMMARY – WEEK ENDING 03/06/2021

RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

THIS WEEK: 282,800 56,700 12,900 352,400

LAST WEEK: 216,800 46,100 37,300 300,200

YEAR AGO: 179,900 46,000 28,300 254,200

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold 1.00 to 4.00 lower. Receipts were larger for the second week in a row as auction markets are getting back to normal after the severe winter weather that impacted much of the nation a couple weeks ago. Demand was moderate to good at auctions this week, just at lower price levels as more cattle were on offer. As the first of March rolls around, it comes time for ranchers to remove cattle from grazing the wheat fields they had become accustomed to through the winter led to large receipts in the wheat growing areas of Oklahoma and Kansas. Cattle grazing on short wheat this year as moisture was not as prevalent this year, however the wheat was not near as "washy" this year. Ranchers have been very happy to see gains of around 3 lbs per day and are happy to sell the extra pounds. The recent winter weather hardened these calves up and more attractive to feeder cattle buyers. The calendar flipping to March also brings calving season to much of the nation. Some producers start calving in February to take advantage of bigger calves at weaning time and they are selling pounds at the auction markets. The front two months of the CME Cattle futures were lower this week, while most of the deferred contracts showed slight to moderate gains. April and June Live Cattle contracts were 0.975 and 0.425 lower, while the October to February contracts were 0.825 to 1.325 higher on the week. March and April Feeder Cattle contracts were 4.075 and 3.550 lower respectively. The August to November contracts were 1.775 to 2.425 higher on the week. This week’s fed cattle market was at 114.00 live in the South Plains and dressed sales in Nebraska being traded at 180.00. Boxed beef values have weakened recently with the Choice cutout closing the week 9.20 lower at 231.33, while Select was 8.88 lower at 220.85. The Choice – Select spread has narrowed a little from the previous week and was published at 10.48. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 665K for the week, 1K less than last week, and 16K more than a year ago. Current situation indicators improved this last January as the Restaurant Performance Index registered a moderate gain and was reported at 99.1 up 0.5 from the previous month. Auction volume this week included 61% weighing over 600 lbs and 42% heifers.