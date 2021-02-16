RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

THIS WEEK: 130,500 41,100 36,700 208,300

LAST WEEK: 225,100 34,200 10,900 270,200

YEAR AGO: 191,800 30,000 5,000 226,800

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 4.00 lower. The best demand was shown in the Northern Plains on the larger sets of good doing big-boned yearlings that always show up at auctions this time of year. Ranchers in the Northern Plains are more prepared for the type of winter seen this week and into the middle of next week. Ranchers in Texas and southern Kansas are not used to the regular temperatures to be below zero. Most of the cowboys in the feedyards will earn their keep by making sure that the stock get watered and fed every day. As of Friday February 12, many auctions in Oklahoma and Missouri cancelled their late week auctions as well as early week auctions already announced closures into the middle of next week. Some Northern Plains auctions even cancelled sales as the Polar Vortex moved further South than weather watchers have seen in quite some time. Cattle performance is a key focus now as costs of gain have quickly increased and cattle feeders are very critical of cattle in too heavy of flesh condition. Light fleshed cattle sell easily and top the market. The overfed types that carry too much flesh to be efficient gainers in the yards sell to a narrow outlet at lower market values. Replacement heifer quotes are on most states market reports the past few weeks, as some backgrounders have reputation heifer development programs that are in great demand. At Burwell (NE) Livestock Market on Friday a load of 700 lb heifers sold at 172.00, 25.00 to 30.00 higher than their steer mates. In addition, a load of 797 lb heifers sold at 158.00. This week’s fed cattle market was established at 114.00 live in the South Plains and dressed sales in Nebraska being traded at 180.00. Boxed beef values continue to be sideways with the Choice cutout closing 2.14 lower at 232.44, while Select was 0.62 higher at 221.41. The Choice–Select spread has narrowed a little from the previous week at 11.03. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 611K for the week, 42K less than last week, and 10K less than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 56 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.