RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total

THIS WEEK: 225,100 34,200 10,900 270,200

LAST WEEK: 194,100 60,000 38,300 292,400

YEAR AGO: 186,600 7,900 24,900 219,400

Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold uneven; North Central and South Central auctions 2.00 lower to 2.00 higher while the Southeast auctions were 1.00 to 4.00 higher. Demand for grazing calves was good as backgrounders are looking to get their orders filled early. These ranchers want to get those flyweight calves into their pens early so the health regimen can be gone through and those calves will be ready when turnout time gets here this spring. An Arctic blast is expected to last a week or more in the Plains states and they are somewhat used to those bitter conditions in the Northern Plains and the upper Midwest. Feed conversion of any calf in the feedyard this coming week will be drastically changed from where it has been up to this point in the winter. The feed bunks will get their daily fills like normal from the feed trucks, however, with bitter cold comes the time when cattle are just trying to survive. They are burning Mega- calories just for maintenance, not for growing and gaining weight. This week, sales of fed cattle in the Southern Plains were 1.00 higher and sold at 114.00 while dressed sales in Nebraska were steady to 2.00 higher and sold at 178.00 to 180.00. Nearby corn and soybean contracts were mostly steady on the week, however, the CME Cattle Complex was higher on the week as the possibility of physical deliveries is on the forefront of market watchers with the Feb LC contract at 2.725 above the cash price in the feedlots. Even with the rise in cash cattle price this week, packer margins have not suffered much as boxed beef values were relatively flat this calendar week. Choice cutout closed 0.63 higher at 234.58, while Select was 1.91 lower at 220.79. The Choice – Select spread has widened from the previous week and is now at 13.79. Cattle Slaughter under federal inspection estimated at 653K for the week, the same as last week and 22K more than a year ago. Auction volume this week included 58 percent weighing over 600 lbs and 42 percent heifers.