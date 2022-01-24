RECEIPTS: Auctions Direct Video/Internet Total
This Week: 248,000 17,900 4,700 270,600
Last Week: 349,300 20,800 210,100 580,200
Year Ago: 306,300 73,300 6,700 386,300
Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves and yearlings all sold in very uneven trends throughout the country, ranging in most cases from steady to 5.00 higher to 5.00 lower. Direct trade was mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Demand remains moderate to good across the country. Best demand continues to remain on the steer and heifer calves that buyers want to make yearlings out of continue to be the most sought after. Like in Torrington, Wy on Wednesday where a little over 400 head of 450-500 lb steers averaging 479 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 221.35 and near 600 head of their bigger brothers weighing between 500-550 lbs sold with a weighted average of 515 lbs for a weighted price of 219.68. At the Crawford Livestock Market in Crawford, NE on Friday sold near 400 head of 550-600 lb steers averaging 578 lbs sold for a weighted average price of 200.21. CME cattle futures for the most part struggled this week fighting some headwinds as a slower slaughter pace and higher corn prices are keeping cattle futures cautious at this time. Live Cattle futures on Friday for February closed .40 cent lower at 137.92 and April Live Cattle closed 1.07 lower at 142.10 with March Feeder Cattle losing a little over 3.00 for the week closing Friday 1.65 lower at 163.30. March corn on Friday closed 5 1/4 higher at 6.16 1/4 with May corn up 3 1/4 at 6.14. Cattle on Feed report was released Friday afternoon with on Feed at 101%, Placements came in at 106% and Marketings at 100%. Placements for December were the highest since the series began in in 1996. Placements were up as a result of widespread draught conditions: lack of wheat pastures and expensive hay stocks have cattle headed to the feedyards. Boxed-beef prices have increased it seems effortlessly over the last several weeks as slaughter levels have been reduced. Plant operations should improve and expanding margins for packers along with good demand should push production back to normal levels. Fed cattle prices this week in the Southern Plains traded at 137.00 with prices in the Northern Plains mostly 137.00-138.00, a few at 139,00 and dressed sales at 218.00. Weekly Cattle Slaughter under Federal Inspection estimated at 636,000 for the week, 18,000 more than last week and 26,000 less than a year ago. Choice boxed beef closed Friday at 292.41 down .57 cents with Select .15 cents higher at 282.33 compared to last Friday’s close with Choice at 284.31 and Select at 273.97. Auction volume this week included 58% weighing over 600 lbs and 41% heifers.
